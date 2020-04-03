ATLANTA | A county prosecutor in Georgia said he will expunge Martin Luther King Jr.’s record for his trespassing arrest during a 1960 sit-in protesting the segregated dining rooms at an Atlanta department store.
Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he also is interested in erasing the records of all other civil rights workers who were arrested in Atlanta.
“I always had in my mind, what effect would it have if we expunged the record for arrests of Martin Luther King Jr and the other civil rights protesters and called those arrests what they were — unconstitutional and biased arrests?” said Gammage, 48, who also serves on the board of trustees at King’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.
“There is a gap between social justice-related protests and activism, and a true criminal offense,” Gammage said.
But some civil rights advocates said they wouldn’t want their civil disobedience records expunged.
“That is part of my history as a civil rights worker,” Bernard LaFayette, who was arrested 30 times, told the paper.