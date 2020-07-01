ORLANDO, Fla. | Homes in six states across the U.S. can expect to get knocks on their doors from census takers in two weeks as part of a soft launch of the next phase of the largest head count in U.S. history, Census Bureau officials said Wednesday.
Starting in mid-July, homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the 2020 census in areas around Beckley, West Virginia; Boise, Idaho; Gardiner, Maine; Kansas City, Missouri; New Orleans; and Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, will get visits from census takers hoping to ask them about who lives in their household and the residents’ race, sex, Hispanic origins and relations to each other.
The census takers originally were supposed to head out in May, but the spread of the new coronavirus delayed that operation for most of the country until August.
The spread of the virus also postponed existing field operations for a month and a half, and caused the Census Bureau to push back the end of the once-a-decade head count from the end of July to the end of October.
One of those operations, in-person counting of people in “group quarters” such as prisons, drug treatment facilities and military barracks, restarted Wednesday with census takers heading out to facilities whose administrators hadn’t yet submitted information on their residents.