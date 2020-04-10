CHICAGO | Allstate announced earlier this week that it will return $600 million in auto insurance premiums to customers because fewer motorists are on the road as a result of the new coronavirus.
The insurer will offer a “shelter-in-place payback” to its Allstate, Esurance and Encompass customers. Most policyholders will receive 15% of their monthly premium in April and May.
State Farm also is considering a rebate plan.
“We are closely monitoring our automobile insurance loss and are considering how best to take this into account and return value to our auto insurance policyholders,” State Farm spokeswoman Gina Morss-Fischer said in an emailed statement. “We expect a decision in this regard by the end of the week.”
Most states now have some type of shelter-at-home order to quell the spread of COVID-19.
“We have access to data from over 23 million cars, and we can see the drop in driving by day,” Allstate CEO Tom Wilson said on a call with reporters Monday. “In most states, driving mileage is down 35 to 50%. And this has happened even in states that don’t have shelter-in-place restrictions.”
Separately, American Family Insurance said it will return about $200 million to its auto insurance customers.
“American Family Insurance is doing this out of responsibility to our customers. They are driving less and experiencing fewer claims. Because of these results, they deserve premium relief,” American Family Chief Operating Officer Telisa Yancy said in a news release.