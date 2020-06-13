WEST POINT. N.Y. | As the nation continues to grapple with its racial past, President Donald Trump urged West Point’s graduating class Saturday to “never forget” the legacy of soldiers before them who fought a bloody war to “extinguish the evil of slavery.
The president stressed the unity of a graduating class that came “from every race, religion, color and creed.” The class also includes citizens of 11 other countries, including Bosnia-Herzegovina, South Korea and Tanzania.
“What has historically made America unique is the durability of its institutions against the passions and prejudices of the moment,” Trump told more than 1,100 graduates at an unusual outdoor ceremony held during a pandemic. “When times are turbulent, when the road is rough, what matters most is that which is permanent, timeless, enduring and eternal.”
Trump also used his first West Point address to remind the newly commissioned officers of the academy’s history and storied generals like Douglas MacArthur and Dwight D. Eisenhower.
“It was on this soil that American patriots held the most vital fortress in our war for independence,” Trump said. He said the U.S. Military Academy “gave us the men and women who fought and won a bloody war to extinguish the evil of slavery within one lifetime of our founding.’’
“This is your history. This is the legacy that each of you inherits,” Trump continued, adding that it was bought with American blood spilled in battle. “You must never forget it.”