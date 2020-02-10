China virus cases rise again, 65 more on ship in Japan

In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, doctors scan a patient's lungs at Huoshenshan temporary hospital built for patients diagnosed with coronavirus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Mainland China has reported another rise in cases of the new virus after a sharp decline the previous day, while the number of deaths grow over 900, with at least two more outside the country.

 Gao Xiang

American citizens flying from Wuhan, China, landed in Omaha, Nebraska Friday

About 70 passengers arrived for a 14-day quarantine and observation after previously being screened for the coronavirus in San Antonio, Texas.

Staffers greeted these people in full personal protective gear as a precaution.

The travelers will all be checked for symptoms of a respiratory illness, and early signs of the coronavirus.

Each passenger will be monitored by a federal team of CDC doctors for the virus' incubation period.

If a patient shows any flu-like symptoms, they'll be moved to isolation at the University of Nebraska medical center for further evaluation.