American citizens flying from Wuhan, China, landed in Omaha, Nebraska Friday
About 70 passengers arrived for a 14-day quarantine and observation after previously being screened for the coronavirus in San Antonio, Texas.
Staffers greeted these people in full personal protective gear as a precaution.
The travelers will all be checked for symptoms of a respiratory illness, and early signs of the coronavirus.
Each passenger will be monitored by a federal team of CDC doctors for the virus' incubation period.
If a patient shows any flu-like symptoms, they'll be moved to isolation at the University of Nebraska medical center for further evaluation.