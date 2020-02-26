NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of people thronged the streets of New Orleans on Fat Tuesday, reaching for beads, shimmying to the music of marching bands and celebrating the end of a Carnival season tinged by tragedy after two bystanders were killed by floats this year.
Even before sunrise, the Northside Skull and Bone Gang in skeleton costumes was out waking people up in the Treme neighborhood to celebrate a day that for some continues long into the night.
Thousands of people lined the streets, dressed in the Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold, standing or sitting in lawn chairs, eating food and talking to friends and neighbors.
Derek Hale’s friend was riding in the parade so he was helping his friend’s wife and three children watch. Like everyone, he’d gotten up early to stake out a place.
“The most important thing is family, just being able to be out here and enjoying the music, the high school bands, the excitement that the kids have,” Hale said, holding his friend’s daughter in his arms as she watched her first Mardi Gras. “For her to take it in it’s just a really cool experience.”
Hale said the deaths of two people who were killed by floats in separate parades leading up to Fat Tuesday worried him, and he hoped there will be changes to make next year’s parades safer, such as using more barricades to keep people away from the floats.
As a lifelong New Orleanian he said he knows how rare such accidents are and viewed them as isolated incidents.
“I wouldn’t be out here with these three young babies if I didn’t think it was a safe environment for everybody,” he said.
Carnival season began Jan. 6 and ended Tuesday.
Then comes Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent and a time for many Christians to fast and reflect ahead of Easter.