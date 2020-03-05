Daylight already is lasting longer into the evening with the start of spring just a couple of weeks away on March 19 — the earliest day for the spring equinox in 124 years.
But daylight is lasting even longer into the evening now, as Daylight Saving Time began.
Though many people look forward to the longer days, AAA Kansas officials warn that the time shift can bring with it an increased chance for drowsy driving, as people lost an hour of sleep when they set their clocks ahead by one hour to “spring forward.”
While the sun will set an hour later into the evening, it also will rise an hour later in the morning.
Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman, said that on Monday morning, the commute “will look very different for school students waiting for buses and motorists driving to work” in the dark.
“Most people will see a dramatic difference during their morning commute starting on Monday, as roadways remain darker later into the morning, causing concern for drivers and pedestrians,” Steward said in a news release from AAA. “Motorists and pedestrians, including school students waiting at bus stops, need to be aware of these dangers, remain alert, and minimize distractions to reduce the risk of vehicle crashes.”
Drowsy driving is big traffic safety issue, Steward noted. The National Highway Transportation Administration estimates that in 2017, 91,000 police-reported crashes involved drowsy drivers. These crashes led to an estimated 50,000 people injured and nearly 800 deaths nationwide.
But, Steward said, there is broad agreement across the traffic safety, sleep science, and public health communities that this is an underestimate of the impact of drowsy driving.
Kansas Department of Transportation data from 2018 revealed that drivers being fatigued or falling asleep was cited as a contributing factor in nearly 1,000 traffic crashes in the state, Steward said.
“A change in time can mean that drivers are more tired than they realize,” Steward said. “Drivers who miss one to two hours of the recommended seven hours of sleep in a 24-hour period nearly double their risk for a crash.”