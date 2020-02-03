More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires

CANBERRA, Austrralia — Dozens of homes were destroyed o vernight in Australia’s southeast but the wildfire threat had diminished by Sunday across New South Wales state and around the national capital Canberra, officials said.
B ega Valley Mayor Kristy McBain said damage in her region 150 miles south of Canberra had yet to be assessed by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.
“There have been additional homes lost in the Bega Valley,” McBain said.
“We’re talking probably dozens more. We want to make sure we continue to support our community. This fire isn’t over yet,” she added.
She said the overnight fire brought losses of homes in the valley to more than 400 in the current fire season.
Rural Fire Service spokesman Greg Allan said damage assessment teams had yet to confirm media reports of homes lost near the village of Bumbalong, 57 miles south of Canberra.