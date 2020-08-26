Four St. Joseph City Council members have voiced support for a broader mask mandate that would include all retail stores, one vote short of a majority.

Mayor Bill McMurray, mouncil members Brian Myers, Russell Moore and Brenda Blessing told News-Press NOW on Wednesday that they support the broader mandate.

Council Members Marty Novak and Gary Roach told News-Press NOW on Tuesday that they wouldn't support a broader mandate. Madison Davis, Kent O'Dell and PJ Kovac didn't respond to multiple requests for comment.

News-Press NOW asked each lawmaker if they would support a Kansas City-style mask mandate, which would require the public to wear masks inside any retail space when social distancing couldn't be maintained.

"As an elected representative of the people of Saint Joseph, I believe we should do whatever is necessary to both protect the health and safety of our citizens, as well as take whatever course will avoid disruption of all businesses," Myers said in an emailed statement. "The overwhelming data we’ve received from medical professionals have strongly indicated that wearing masks indoors in all public spaces is the best way to achieve these objectives."

Also in an emailed statement, McMurray said, "YES."

"Is this about safety?" Moore said. "The answer is yes. That's the one single thing the council has been focused on."

Novak said any sort of mask rule should be dealt with at an individual business level.

"The citizens of St. Joseph also have the capability of deciding to wear face coverings anytime, in any establishment that they do not feel comfortable in," Novak said.

To date, the city has been operating under a series of emergency orders issued by the mayor. In previous comments, Davis said the process for any mask mandate should come in the form of an ordinance voted on by the City Council.

In a non-binding advisory vote during a previous work session, O'Dell voted with the bloc supporting a broader mask mandate in support of the city's current order, which only covers large businesses. That vote was 5-4.

Larger stores will have to "suck it up," O'Dell said at the time.

The council will likely decide on any changes to the mask mandate on Thursday during a work session. At their previous meeting on Aug. 20, the council was presented data that showed an increase in the county's average COVID-19 cases over a seven-day, 10 day and 14 day moving average.

From Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, Buchanan County saw an additional 64 COVID-19 cases, according to data provided by the St. Joseph Health Department.

McMurray has long touted the "hospitalization rate" as a key indicator in terms of the city's well being. Eighteen people were hospitalized at Mosaic Life Care Hospital on both August 20 and August 26, but it's unclear if those are the same 18 individuals or a rotated assortment.

As of Wednesday, Mosaic said it has 147 COVID-19 tests outstanding.