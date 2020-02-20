JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a bill to give more options for prosecuting people for carjackings, a move praised by some as a way to combat an uptick in violent crime and criticized by others as too expansive and harsh.
The legislation follows a particularly bloody 2019 marked by an increase in crime and homicides in the state’s largest cities, which put pressure on elected officials to take action.
While Democratic lawmakers called for restrictions on gun use, Republicans in control of the state House and Senate pushed for ramping up penalties for crimes including carjackings.
There’s currently no specific carjacking statute under Missouri law. Rep. David Gregory, a suburban St. Louis Republican, said prosecutors now charge suspects with related crimes like robbery or stealing.
Gregory’s bill, which received initial approval in the House in a voice vote, would create a carjacking law.