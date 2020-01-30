Missouri GOP drills Galloway's office over Hawley review

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — GOP Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday drilled state Auditor Nicole Galloway’s official staffers amid continued Republican claims of political bias in work by the Democrat, who is running for governor.
The Wednesday state House committee hearing came after Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s campaign blasted an audit that Galloway’s office is conducting of Hawley’s time as attorney general. He left the office after unseating former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in 2018.
Audits of departing statewide elected officials’ administrations are required under Missouri law. The audit of Hawley’s office has not yet been publicly released, and state law prevents Galloway’s office from commenting on ongoing audits.
Hawley’s campaign in a press release said he’s “pleased with the conclusion of the audit” but said it showed “evidence of political bias.”
Galloway has asked critics to reserve judgment until the audit is released in the coming weeks.
“Audit findings result from sufficient evidence and facts found during the course of audit work and in accordance with auditing standards,” Galloway said in Wednesday a statement. “It is simply not true that there was any political bias or impropriety during the audit process.”