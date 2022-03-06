A dynamic winter system plowed into Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas on Sunday afternoon, dumping several inches of snow over a short period of time.
The precipitation moved in after 3 p.m. as light sleet, which is raindrops that freeze into little ice pellets before hitting the ground. After a period of about 30 or 45 minutes of just sleet, snow started to join in on the precipitation combination. Eventually, it all transitioned to snow by about 6 p.m. An hour later, there was easily an inch of heavy snow on the ground.
Scanner traffic indicated a number of crashes as well as vehicles getting stuck. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The snow continued into the overnight hours before tapering off. Several forecasters said this system "over performed," which led to much higher snowfall tallies than expected. As of print, many areas saw two to four inches of snow, with some seeing even more while others slightly less.
