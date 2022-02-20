Man shot from a vehicle in St. Joseph

News-Press NOW

St. Joseph Police Department secures the scene on 2800 Patee Street after a man who shot in the the arm by one of two suspects inside a white vehicle.

 By Ryan Sheehan

One man was hospitalized from a gunshot injury on 2800 Patee St. in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sunday night, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.

The victim, a 37-year-old white male, was allegedly shot by one of two suspects inside a white vehicle with a plastic bag on one of the windows.

The call came in around 5:40 p.m.

Ryan Sheehan can be reached at ryan.sheehan@newspressnow.com.

