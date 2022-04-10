Despite windy weather, people gathered on Sunday afternoon at the Remington Nature Center parking lot to run and walk for the Parkinson’s Disease Tulip Trot hosted by the Freudenthal Center.
Participants either had the choice of competing in a 5K or a 1K.
Stephanie Stewart, the executive director of the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease, said this is the organization’s third race overall and second Tulip Trot.
“We have a lot of people coming out to support Parkinson’s Disease,” she said. “We’ll have a lot of families here, a lot of times they have their own T-shirts made (for the run) just to show that they support their loved one in the disease and they’re helping them as well.”
As a nonprofit organization, Stewart said that everything the Freudenthal Center offers to people suffering from Parkinson’s Disease is free and they are completely financed by donations and fundraisers.
She said that his event is one of their biggest fundraisers, with this year’s race raising roughly $6,500.
The race had 237 overall participants, with the winner of the 5K being fourteen-year-old Ben Roller.
One of the people in charge of the event was Jayda Cunning.
Cunning started working for the organization as an intern from Missouri Western State University and now helps the Freudenthal Center with fundraising and event planning.
“We reach out to the community and get local sponsors. I think we have 34 this year, so that was huge,” Cunning said. “And just keeping track of participants, marketing on Facebook and getting fliers out there and really just drawing attention to the center and the event itself.”
She said they wanted to grow this year’s race from the previous one.
“(For this year), we’re a little bit ahead participant-wise and way ahead (with) sponsors,” Cunning said. “Just every year, we’re trying to make process, make it bigger.”
One participant in the race was Dennis Mires, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease last July.
“Just trying to pay back the Parkinson’s Center for all they do for us because without them providing the exercise stuff, I understand that the progression of the disease is quite a bit faster,” Mires said. “I’m hoping to give something back to them.”
