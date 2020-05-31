It's always difficult to lose a family member and then need to take care of the things left they left behind and figuring out what to do with it all.
One family facing this situation recently decided to make a positive impact on someone else's life when left with a car that did not have much monetary value but could still be of use to someone who needed it.
A local law firm, Tieman, Spencer & Hicks, was working with the family to help find a new owner for the car.
"This began with a probate estate that we had opened up, and the personal representative of the estate was a gentleman whose wife is one of the primary beneficiaries and they live in Colorado," John Spencer, a partner TS&H, said.
It was difficult for Robert and Marilyn Lettimore to travel from out of state to conduct business, and then came the question: What to do with the car?
"We gave him some suggestions of places that he could try and sell it if he liked, and he asked if it would be OK to donate the vehicle. We said yes, that's possible, but we have to get leave from the court to allow us to do that," Spencer said.
Carly Ardussi, a paralegal at TS&H, worked on possible recipients while Spencer obtained the court's approval.
After presenting a few recipients, the family choose a volunteer at the YWCA, Yolanda Engstrand, to receive the car.
"They called me up and told me that someone had passed away and they needed somebody that could license and insure the car ... if I wanted to be the one, and I started crying," Engstrand said. "I've been without a vehicle for almost six months now and getting back to doing what I do most, volunteer for the church, getting people back and forth to the church."
She has also volunteered for years at the YWCA, and staff and residents have missed her.
"I was really excited when a local law firm contacted us and they shared with us that our volunteer had been selected as the recipient of one of their vehicles of one of their clients," Traci McChristy, the volunteer coordinator with the YWCA, said. "I know the staff and residents have missed her. She's always putting a smile on their face and taking good care of them here. So we appreciate the donation."
"We have freedom again," said Engstrand, who has a granddaughter and niece she takes care of. She also helps members at the YWCA by taking things that no one needs and donating them to others who can use them.
"It's going to be a big help, seeing the girls and just sharing with them what I have gotten out of this and I thank God every day for where I am today," Engstrand said.