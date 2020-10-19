The YWCA hosted their annual “Take Back the Night” event, which asks community members to stand up against domestic violence and sexual assault.
The keynote speaker was Megan Murray, who is also the YWCA’s child care center director.
“We are here today to speak for those who can no longer speak for themselves,” Murray said. “The ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, and we’re here to make sure that those numbers become less and less, every year.”
She spoke about her domestic violence experience with her former husband, which happened before she moved to St. Joseph.
“After he tried to take my life, he took his own, and it's been years, of, of therapy, it's been years of growth, it's been years of prayers.” Murray said. “We are finally at a place where you know, we are good.”
Many call that path from victim to survivor, a process.
The YWCA shared the following statistics at the event; 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. One out of five homicide victims with restraining orders are killed within two days of their order being granted.
Last year the YWCA provided shelter to 345 women, nine men and 257 children. The majority of their beds provide temporary shelter for up to three months, but they also manage an apartment complex. The length of stay at Bliss Manor is up to two years.
Mark Dobbs received the Mary Jolly award, which is given to an individual of exemplary character. He’s been a case manager at Northwest Health Services’ Downtown clinic for 20 years. Dobbs works to improve the lives of homeless individuals.
Previous recipients include Sgt. Jason Strong, former Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Scroggins, Kristina Zelt, Pam Clary, Jamie Exline, Aurora Kerns, Morgan Hansen, Lt. Col Barbara Denny, Bill Walker, Ed Row and Doug Frank.
The YWCA 24-hour crisis hotline can be reached at 1-800-653-1477 or 816-232-1225.