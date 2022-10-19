Dustin Robinson

Dustin Robinson of the St. Joseph Police Department speaks at the "What Happens Next?" educational panel on Wednesday. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

The YWCA highlighted warning signs of domestic violence and why community engagement is important in battling the issue at an educational panel on Wednesday.

Students, teachers and community members gathered at the Blum Student Union at Missouri Western State University to hear from a panel of six St. Joseph officials.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.