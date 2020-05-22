The YWCA is hosting its 19th annual Women of Excellence Awards in June. Although the event will not be held in the traditional manner this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, YWCA St. Joseph will continue to honor women in our community who make a difference in the lives of others.
Women are nominated in several categories, and the awardee for each will be announced during the 2020 Women of Excellence Awards Program, which will be televised on Thursday, June 18.
The YWCA's 2020 Women of Excellence nominees for outstanding women and employers are:
Emerging Leader
Anyi Lugo
Amy Kotwani
Jana Campbell
Natalie Mikita
Ashely Tucker
Woman in Workplace
Rosemary Swafford
Lauren Catron
Amelia Fortmeyer
Lisa Dove
Precious Love-Hayes
Beth Sharp
Jenni Jimenez
Lori Brown
Woman in Volunteerism
Whitney Zoghby
Mary Herzog
Lynn Hudson
Heather Deckard
Breanna Sullivan
Kappy Hodges
Patricia (Trish) Steinbecker
Woman in Entrepreneurship
Rani Navarro-Force
Laura Wyeth
Abigail O'Malley
Bobbi Jo Hausman
Susan Campbell
Employer of Excellence
Alyson Fisher Brands
MEGA Gymnastics
Future Leader
Kylee Meehan
Juliann Smith
Kayton Reynolds
Olivia Smith
Gwenyth Worsham
Grace Ham
Lifetime Achievement
Sue Wagner
Eileen Dyer
Y Woman of Merit
Kathleen O’Connor
Woman in the Workplace Leadership
Amy Ryan
Griselda Ortiz
Julie Gaddie
Jennifer Stanton
Jennifer Gentry
Caressa Barron
Jeanie Hambrick