The YWCA is hosting its 19th annual Women of Excellence Awards in June. Although the event will not be held in the traditional manner this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, YWCA St. Joseph will continue to honor women in our community who make a difference in the lives of others.

Women are nominated in several categories, and the awardee for each will be announced during the 2020 Women of Excellence Awards Program, which will be televised on Thursday, June 18.

The YWCA's 2020 Women of Excellence nominees for outstanding women and employers are:

Emerging Leader

Anyi Lugo

Amy Kotwani

Jana Campbell

Natalie Mikita

Ashely Tucker

Woman in Workplace

Rosemary Swafford

Lauren Catron

Amelia Fortmeyer

Lisa Dove

Precious Love-Hayes

Beth Sharp

Jenni Jimenez

Lori Brown

Woman in Volunteerism

Whitney Zoghby 

Mary Herzog  

Lynn Hudson

Heather Deckard

Breanna Sullivan

Kappy Hodges

Patricia (Trish) Steinbecker

Woman in Entrepreneurship

Rani Navarro-Force

Laura Wyeth

Abigail O'Malley

Bobbi Jo Hausman

Susan Campbell

Employer of Excellence

Alyson Fisher Brands

MEGA Gymnastics

Future Leader

Kylee Meehan

Juliann Smith

Kayton Reynolds

Olivia Smith

Gwenyth Worsham

Grace Ham

Lifetime Achievement

Sue Wagner

Eileen Dyer

Y Woman of Merit

Kathleen O’Connor

Woman in the Workplace Leadership

Amy Ryan

Griselda Ortiz

Julie Gaddie

Jennifer Stanton

Jennifer Gentry

Caressa Barron

Jeanie Hambrick