The YWCA of St. Joseph kicked off its Week Without Violence with the “Take Back the Night” event on Monday.
October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in conjunction, the YWCA, an organization that looks to end racism and empower women year-round, organized a series of events throughout the week to raise awareness.
Monday night’s Take Back the Night event set the tone for the week with a survivor story. Several years ago, Trenisha Thomas came to the YWCA in St. Joseph with her three children to escape an abusive relationship. Now an advocate for domestic violence, she shared her experiences and encouraged others to utilize the YWCA’s resources.
“I think I’d really like for people to walk away with just the impact that the Y makes on women that are in crisis and fleeing from a bad situation, that there is support out there for them and that people are willing to help,” Thomas said.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men experience some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
In 2020, the St. Joseph Police Department received over 4,100 calls relating to a domestic violence incident, in which the YWCA provided shelter for nearly 300 adults and children.
“It’s a difficult thing. It’s challenging, it’s beyond scary and it can be life-threatening,” said Tammy Killin, CEO for the YWCA. “We just need people to understand and bring that awareness to our community so we can truly work to prevent this terrible act from happening to other people.”
The YWCA’s Week Without Violence events continue with a Pet Protection Project on Wednesday at Corby Dog Park from 5 to 7 p.m. The YWCA will also host a One-Mile Memorial Walk on Friday at Missouri Western State University to cap off the week.
