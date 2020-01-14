On Tuesday morning, students from around the state gathered at emPowerU to discuss what makes a leader and how they can have a positive influence at their schools.
The Youth Leadership Summit was co-hosted by the Mosaic Life Care Foundation and the Missouri Association for Student Councils to bring in around 168 junior high and high school students. Terri Johnson, director of MASC, invited John Norlin to share some of the principles of his curriculum, Character Strong.
“Our partnership with Character Strong started about two years ago, because I truly believe that relationships and kids working together in a school with their staff can change a school environment, and that’s what Character Strong is all about,” Johnson said.
According to Norlin himself, the curriculum focuses on social-emotional learning and character development for students. Norlin spoke with students about influence and what makes a leader.
“It’s not just the people who have the titles. We would define in today’s training that leadership is influence, everybody’s got influence,” Norlin said. “It could be positive, it could be negative. So it’s not a question of whether you have influence and it’s just a question of whether ‘is it good or bad, effective or ineffective?’”
Through personal stories and activities, students learned how to develop interpersonal relationships that go beyond social media and focuses more on face-to-face interactions. Whitney Zanter, a teacher at Lathrop High School, said she has seen how the principles of Character Strong have positively influenced her students.
“Somebody was having a bad day, and she took it upon herself to put positive notes around the school because she knew that that would help her, so she decided to help others that way,” Zanter said. “ So just kids being a little bit more selfless, which is nice to see.”
Norlin said he hoped to see students continue to develop relationships and use their influence to create a positive impact in their schools and beyond.
“You do have the power to make change, and if we were to just laser in and stay focused on what we can control and what’s right in front of us, that we’re leaving that person that’s right in front of us better than we found them, then that ripple effect and that influence will continue to impact not only our school, our community, but ultimately our world.”