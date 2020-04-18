The Youth Volunteer Corps of St. Joseph has been put on the map, again, for its ability to instill a sense of duty to serving the community they live in.
The group, which is housed at Youth Alliance of St. Joseph, achieved gold-level status for its work, including bringing together 724 youth for more than 3,800 volunteer hours last year.
And although members can’t meet in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that hasn’t stopped the group from organizing, according to Youth Advisory Board Member Leah Craig.
“We're still doing virtual service projects and it just helps bring you back home to where your roots are, basically,” Craig said.
That has included making Easter cards for nursing-home residents and dog toys for the local animal shelter.
Project Coordinator Angela Reynolds said the volunteers range in age between 11 and 18 years old.
They have volunteered in a variety of ways, but Reynolds recalled one project in particular that had the youth cooking for residents of the Juda House, a shelter for chronically homeless men.
“The kids prepped and practiced the meals prior to going to the Juda House," Reynolds said. "We had some judges, and then the meal that won is the meal that we prepared at the Juda House.”
Craig, who began volunteering in middle school, credits one opportunity through Youth Volunteer Corps for helping her get experience she plans to use in her health-care career path.
“We educated people on the opioid epidemic and proper ways you can dispose of different opioids,” Craig said. "That's my favorite one that I look back on because we got a lot of experience, hands on.”
Other community-service opportunities have included planting gardens, helping out at soup kitchens and nursing homes and cleaning up area parks.
To find out more about Youth Volunteer Corps, hosted by Youth Alliance, go online to yvcstjoseph.org.
“They always say children are your future, so hopefully if we instill these qualities and offer this drive to serve others early and often and show them really what the impact is, I'm hoping that will encourage them to have that lifetime commitment of service,” Reynolds said.