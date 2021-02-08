According to 2020 State of Mental Health in America statistics, 9.7% of youth in the U.S. have severe major depression, compared to 9.2% to the previous year’s dataset.
Schools work to connect with students and keep them moving through the day via classrooms, clubs and sports, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put most of those daily connections on hold.
Annie Bramlage has worked as a school counselor for about 20 years. Kids lacking a social connection is something she worries about. She said as we cope with changes to our daily lives, kids have to be included and not just left sitting alone using a screen.
"They're feeling so disconnected and so disjointed. In the world that we're in now, everything is keep your distance, everything's through a screen, you can't get together with your friend. And so I think we as parents have an even bigger job to connect, whether it's sitting down together at family dinner, don't let the kids disappear into their rooms, make them be a part of whatever's going on, at night," Bramlage said.
Mental Health in America's 2020 report has put school-aged children as their biggest concern. According to the report, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, youth ages 11 to 17 have been more likely than any other age group to score for moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Bramlage said this is where parents need to listen to what a child is describing, because its even harder for kids to put anxiety or sadness into words than for adults.
"I think a lot of them are experiencing anxiety, they'll talk about like, a nervous feeling, just an unsure. Whatever your feeling is, is normal, absolutely normal. It's OK to feel worried, and it's OK to feel scared, and it's OK to feel sad and mad, and, you know, everything that you're feeling is OK. Letting them know that, hey, we as adults have the same kinds of feelings," Bramlage said. "Research proves that kids perform best under routines, schedules. They do they perform best when there are expectations for them, when they have chores to do, when they feel valuable, when they feel that they are of need. And they feel a part of something bigger."
Bramlage uses an analogy of clay and rocks to help kids visualize problems. Creating something out of clay shows molding a problem, the ability to change what you're seeing for a new outcome. But, rock problems are out of your control to change. This require methods of coping and learning not everything can be controlled.