A new organization, MO Family sports, started by St. Joseph Mustangs General Manager Ky Turner, is bringing youth sports and events to St. Joseph.
The first events for sign-ups will be a youth flag football league that will play the games at Phil Welch Stadium as well and a basketball tournament.
Turner said he feels it is important to continue leagues and events safely within the pandemic, and with the Mustangs season canceled, he saw the opportunity to start the organization.
"This is something I've been very passionate about. This might be a new business, a new league, something new to St. Joseph with me behind it, but it's gonna be very similar to what you've seen and experienced here at Phil Welch for a Mustangs game," Turner said. "The three things that we're going to focus on are affordability, family and fun."
Turner said he has been taking his kids to tournaments and events in Kansas City and has been thinking St. Joseph could have a need for family events and tournaments.
"For many years that I've asked myself, 'Why can't we have more events here in St. Joe?,'" Turner said. "I'm trying to answer that question by taking the lead and doing it here myself and, hopefully, doing it the right way."
Turner said youth sports is about competition, but it also is about the memories and the entertainment value.
"I'm a big Disney nut so, I'm really big on the guest interaction, the guests' experience, those memories," Turner said. "It's kind of like a theme park experience where I'm going to take some of those details, whether it's the music that's going to be played or how you're greeted when you're coming into your game, some of those smaller things that are really going to make it special."
Turner said he is focused on providing a safe environment for the youth to enjoy sports and events. As of now there is a website in the works and people can follow MO Family Sports on Facebook for information.