Helping others while its participants learn new skills is the aim of a local program that worked with South Side flooding victims Wednesday.
One of the main focuses of the Youth Alliance is helping participants study and pass the GED all while building on their future. Houston Roberts, employment case manager for Youth Alliance, said participants do this while gaining hands-on experience.
“They spent time doing a pre-apprenticeship in carpentry with us and with Habitat for Humanity. Today they’re continuing part of their apprenticeship and they’re working down with Habitat for Humanity and United Way on their program providing supplies for recovery on the South End from the flooding earlier this year,” Roberts said.
The program offers resources for success while young people learn the trade they choose. It is offered for people 17 to 24 looking to complete their GED while gaining trade skills in construction or nursing.
"We help them study for and pass their GED exam. And we also help provide them leadership and volunteer opportunities as well to help them develop those life skills,” Roberts said.
Shawn Carringer is part of Youth Build, a team in the Youth Alliance program focused on construction. He was one of three people from the program helping South Side flood victims Wednesday.
“We’re just trying to help out, help the community out. And just give back to the community a little bit,” he said.
Carringer said this program has changed his life and he encourages others to try it.
“I’ve been in the Youth Build program for four months now. It’s just been a great program, a great learning experience for me, a life-changing opportunity honestly," Carriger said. "I just feel that this would be a great program for a lot of kids coming out of high school and just looking for some work to do and get a trade under their belt.”
The next enrollment for the program is Monday, Oct. 26. Work done is paid to allow the participant to focus on the program rather than taking time away from a job.
"We have a couple days-long job interviews just to see if people will show up, if they’re a good fit for the program and to enroll them. The best part about the program in addition to all this training and life skills and education opportunities you’re getting, youth are paid for their time while they’re in the program also. We subsidize their wages so they don’t have to worry about finding employment during these hours and they can focus on helping,” Roberts said.
Find more information on the program and a form to get started at youth-alliance.org/hip/ or on Facebook at St. Joseph Youth Alliance.