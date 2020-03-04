The St. Joseph Youth Alliance is looking for volunteers for Project Graduation, a program that aims to give St. Joseph seniors an alcohol- and drug-free night following their graduation.
The Youth Alliance has hosted the event for more than 20 years, welcoming seniors from both private and public schools in St. Joseph. According to Angela Reynolds, projector director, the event offers a safe alternative for seniors on graduation night with a lock-in at East Hills Shopping Center.
“We have a lot of games and food and activities for them to do. We usually have a hypnotist and prizes, scavenger hunts, things like that,” Reynolds said. “I think it was just kind of a way for the kids to have a safe place so they're not out drinking or doing other things and trying to keep them safe, but giving them a way to kind of celebrate their last day with their friends.”
Reynolds said around 300 seniors attend the event each year, and those students interested in taking part this year can find sign-up forms in their school office. The event does cost $20 to help cover the costs of food and prizes that are given away.
The project needs around 50 parents who are available to stay overnight to help host the event. The Youth Alliance already is hosting meetings to coordinate the event and reach out to local businesses about sponsoring the evening.
“We're always looking for volunteers -- the whole event is run by seniors' parents -- and we also welcome other parents from other classes,” Reynolds said. “If they want to help, that would be great to have some junior parents so they can kind of learn the ropes this first year and then maybe help out next year also.”
Those interested in volunteering can contact the Youth Alliance at (816) 232-0050.