Many community members were recognized on Thursday for bringing light to St. Joseph in various ways at the Super Stars for Kids 2022 event.
The event was put on by the nonprofit Youth Alliance of St. Joseph at Stoney Creek Hotel and played host to residents and local public figures alike.
Those in attendance were welcomed with a meal that was prepared by the Spanky & Buckwheat's Catering.
Robin Hammond, executive director for the Youth Alliance of St. Joseph, said the event is a great way to recognize those that go above and beyond for the community.
"It gives us an opportunity to celebrate young people that have volunteered and earned the presidential Volunteer Service Award, Hammond said. "It also acknowledges people in their community that do great things for kids and for Youth Alliance."
The night also gave the opportunity for the Youth Alliance to highlight the different works it does for the community at large.
"We focus on child abuse and neglect, prevention and mentoring, employment, substance use prevention and early childhood education," Hammond said.
Displays set up near the entrance of the event emphasized the various areas of the organization's outreach.
"We want people to have an opportunity to learn more about what we do," Hammond said.
Many of the sponsors that assist the Youth Alliance were recognized for the contributions given to further the organization's mission of working to improve the lives of children's and families.
Altec, the St. Joseph Police Department and the St. Joseph School District were some of the numerous sponsors that were thanked.
For the fiscal year that ended in June for the Youth Alliance, total contributed resources were valued at $1,835,443.86.
