With rows of pallets stacked to the ceiling, there isn’t much about the cavernous interior of LifeLine Foods that screams “Super Bowl party.”
But in late 2019, weeks before the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Miami, this St. Joseph company kicked into gear to produce the ingredients that ultimately get scooped and dipped at thousands of game-day gatherings.
“You’re seeing a huge surge in snack purchases by consumers,” said Kevin Kelly, president and chief executive officer of LifeLine Foods. “That increase in our volume actually occurs in that November-December time frame. You’ve got to make it and get it through the supply chain channel to get it to the grocery stores. Just in time for the Super Bowl.”
Regardless of whether the 49ers or Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy, one thing is certain heading into Sunday’s game. The snack-food industry is poised to emerge a winner, with Americans stocking up on salty chips, dips and drinks for the big game. SNAC International, an industry trade organization, said the purchase of snack foods increased 10% in the week before last year’s Super Bowl.
With this year’s game featuring the Chiefs, St. Joseph stores are expecting even more of a buying frenzy.
“New Year’s Eve is big, too, but this is a Fourth of July, over-the-top kind of thing,” said Debbie Kempf, the store director at Price Chopper in St. Joseph. “People are really excited. It’s the talk of the town, the talk of the store.”
It’s easy to see the impact at stores like Price Chopper, with corn chips, beer and Chiefs apparel displayed on aisle after aisle. Lifeline’s impact is more subtle, but the company plays an unheralded, behind-the-scenes role in fueling those Super Bowl parties, sort of like the linemen whose work in the trenches paves the way for stars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
“It’s fun, but as an ingredient manufacturer, we’re low key,” Kelly said. “When you go down the snack aisle and you buy all kinds of your favorite corn chips and flavored snacks that are corn-based, you’re actually eating our product.”
LifeLine was formed in 2001, as local farmers were trying to add value to their corn crop and economic-development leaders were seeking an employer to fill the void after Quaker Oats closed its St. Joseph factory. Today, a cooperative with more than 600 farmers owns half of LifeLine.
At the facility on 2811 S. 11th St., 150 employees grind corn and load it into 2,000-pound bags that are shipped out on rail cars. Food companies turn LifeLine’s products into corn chips, tortilla chips, cheese puffs and other snacks that wind up on the shelves.
Kelly said business remains steady, despite the bump in consumption from the Super Bowl. To maintain growth, LifeLine seeks to capitalize on changing consumer preferences, with a focus on organic and non-genetically modified products. In addition, the company is expanding its masa production for the growing demand for Mexican food, including taco shells and tortillas.
Last year, LifeLine announced a $12 million investment in a second mill for masa flour production.
“We’re on target with the way America eats and their desires for snacking,” Kelly said. “Frankly, we don’t see any end in sight.”
As for the Super Bowl, your game-day spread probably got a start in St. Joseph. The public just doesn’t know it because of the proprietary nature of the business between LifeLine and about 20 major food manufacturers across the United States.
“You would know every one of them,” Kelly said.