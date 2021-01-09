In 1915, a cold beer or a good cigar was just three digits away in St. Joseph.
Heim Brewery offered “high-grade beer” on South Second Street. Just call 756 — the main number, not an extension — to order a case. On Edmond Street, the H. Groneweg Cigar Co. could be reached at 249. You would have no trouble remembering the phone number for the Richard Todd Coal Co. It was just 37.
A telephone was a luxury back then, less than 40 years after Alexander Graham Bell’s first call. Today, even grade school students have iPhones. Because there are only 10 numbers on a keypad — and a seemingly insatiable desire for the latest technology — a three-digit number is about as common as shoveling coal into your furnace.
Today, a local call requires seven digits, but that, too, is about to change. Calls in St. Joseph and much of Northwest Missouri will require a 10-digit number, even for local dialing, beginning later this year.
The change is due to the creation of a three-digit National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
“I think the inconvenience of having to dial a couple of extra digits is pretty small, compared to making sure we can get people access to care quickly,” said Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of Family Guidance Center for Behavioral Healthcare. “If you think it’s a hassle to dial 10 digits, think about the hassle that somebody is experiencing when they bury a loved one, a son, a daughter, a father, a mother.”
Congress passed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act earlier this year, and President Trump signed it into law. A National Suicide Prevention Hotline will allow a caller who dials 988 to be put in immediate contact with a local or national suicide crisis center, much like 911 puts someone through to an emergency dispatcher. The hotline is expected to go live next year.
Hannon said a three-digit hotline will save lives. Currently, someone experiencing a mental health crisis often calls a 10-digit hotline, 888-279-8188, or the police at 911.
“We know that suicide is one of the leading causes of death in this country,” she said. “The time is right to have this 988 crisis number.”
But the hotline service won’t work in area codes that use a 988 prefix, including the 314, 417, 660 and 816 area codes, without the switch to 10-digit local dialing. A 10-digit call within one of those area codes still would be charged at a local rate.
A 10-digit local call becomes mandatory on Oct. 24, but the public could begin to dial the longer local numbers on April 24. To head off any glitches, the Missouri Public Service Commission opened a case to gather information on how telephone companies are meeting Federal Communications Commission standards.
“It’s more of a federal issue,” said Natelle Dietrich, director of the industry analysis division of the PSC. “There have been several instances where the federal government has implemented three-digit dialing for various things.”
She agreed that area codes may be less relevant today because some users keep an old area code from a mobile phone purchased in another location. For example, a call to someone in St. Joseph who still uses a Denver area code already needs 10 digits. There are 83 area codes in 37 states impacted by the FCC order on 10-digit dialing.
For Hannon, there’s no doubt that a hotline will allow those experiencing a mental health crisis to get help more quickly. In Buchanan County, state statistics show 169 deaths by suicide from 2008 to 2018, for an average of 17 a year.
Family Guidance responded to more than 1,200 calls on its crisis line in the last fiscal year, 500 of those calls from individuals who were acutely suicidal. About 15% of those suicidal individuals went to a hospital and others were directed to a provider for mental health care.
Just like with a physical injury, every second counts. “We respond very quickly,” Hannon said. “Our response time to a call is within five minutes.”