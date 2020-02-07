Over 80 young musicians ranging from 6 years old to precollege came from around the area and performed in the Young Monster concert to raise money for musical scholarships on Saturday afternoon.
Around 400 people were in attendance to listen to the musicians play piano, guitar and violin ensembles. The musicians played a wide variety of songs, ranging from traditional classical music like Springtime Waltz and Home on the Range to more well known songs like Eensie Weensie Spider and Lean on Me by Bill Withers.
The money raised through the Young Monster Concert goes towards providing scholarships for music majors and young musicians studying at music summer camps.
The term Monster Concert originated in the 19th century in which composers would organize large concerts with a wide variety of instruments and singers. Multiple pianists would play a grand piano together, using four hands or more on one piano.
The musicians have been preparing for the Monster Concert since the summer of 2019 and were excited to perform finally, said President of the St. Joseph Area Music Teachers Association Michelle Rautmann.
Rautmann said the challenge of teaching multiple age groups and seeing young people perform for the first time is one of her favorite parts about concerts like the Young Monster concert.
"Oh, it's absolutely exciting. It's one of my favorite things is to see these brand new students who are just fresh to the stage. Whether they're six years old, whether they're 13 years old, and just have this experience of awe, being in front of the lights and out in front of a big group of audience members, and then being a part of something that isn't just solo--so showcasing them and having all the pressure on them," Rautmann said."They get to be a part of an ensemble that makes it a little bit more friendly and a good step to their performance careers."
Vice President of the St. Joseph Music Teachers Association Jason Riley said what makes the Young Monster Concert so different from other concerts is the way it brings musicians together.
"I think the kids get an experience that, that's fairly unique. They, they work so hard on [their] own and music is a very personal thing," Riley said.
"It's a kind of an expressive thing you learn a lot about yourself and learn about discipline and to actually be able to bring that out of the bedroom or the music studio and and put it together with your friends and just play music for music sake is a it's a wonderful experience to have," Riley said.
The Young Monster Concert was put together by the St. Joseph Area Music Teachers Association and the Missouri Western State University School of Fine Arts Department of Music.