Young boy injured after hitting car while on his bicycle

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. near Lincoln and 9th Streets.

 By Morgan Riddell News-Press NOW

A young boy was transported to Mosaic Life Care  with minor injuries after hitting a car while on his bicycle.

Police on scene said they do not suspect the driver to be at fault. 

