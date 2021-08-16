In 2017, St. Joseph resident Alex Bergland got the chance to take the road trip of a lifetime at the age of 19. The result was a total of 13,000 miles driven and a recently published book, “Canned Soup In a Walmart Parking Lot.”
After suffering a neck and spinal injury while swimming, Bergland decided to take some time for himself and head out across as much of the continental United States and Canada as he possibly could. While most people would have found traveling for a four-month period completely alone to be an intimidating experience, Bergland embraced the idea. And if anything, he said he looked forward to exploring not only the country, but his inner self.
“Growing up, I had a little bit of wanderlust and had seen a lot of the country already, so after that point, it was kind of like I wanted to prove something to myself,” Bergland said.
And that is exactly what Bergland did. Headed west in a van handed down to him by his grandparents, he documented every step of the way in the form of online blogs and photographs.
“I had a blog when I was road tripping. I tried to update it once every two weeks, but it ended up only being like once a month or something,” Bergland said. “I didn’t start thinking about the idea of turning it into a book until my sophomore year in college, so three years later.”
Bergland admits that while the journey in itself was one he’ll never forget, he had to dig deep and question his own sanity at times. When it came to turning his blogs into book-worthy stories, he had to make sure he was comfortable sharing such personal details about his life.
“There’s a lot of fun stories in there, and there’s a lot of just real moments where I didn’t know what to do. You know, I was 19 years old, 8,000 miles from home facing down a bear, lost in the wild,” Bergland said.
Between his heavy collegiate workload at Millikin University and being a professional woodworker, Bergland said writing his first book was a process of its own.
“It took about two years to write,” Bergland said. “I would write for about three months nonstop and then take a break for three, then rinse and repeat.”
Despite braving the elements for months on end, being strapped for cash thousands of miles from home and facing the ups and downs of writing his first book, Bergland said he would jump at the chance to embark on another adventure like this.
“Given the chance … I would do it all over again. In a heartbeat. It was the best times of my life, and it was the worst times of my life, and I would do it all over again,” Bergland said. “I think going through the entire process has made me see a lot more things objectively, and it’s taught me to handle life with more patience.”
