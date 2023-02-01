A group of furry friends visited St. Paul Lutheran School on Wednesday to help students practice their reading skills.
The Pony Express Therapy Dogs is a volunteer group that goes to schools, libraries, nursing homes and other facilities to better lives through interaction with therapy dogs.
Executive Director Bill Luce said that the fun-loving canines know when it’s time to help out, and they love having the chance to do so.
“We do it for the fun of the dogs,” Luce said. “You get a lot out of it. They get very excited to come. Today, for instance, I put on my shirt and our dogs started going nuts. They know when it’s visit time. There’s something about putting on that vest. They know it’s time to go to work. And so it’s really kind of a neat thing. We get a lot out of it. I think our dogs do, and hopefully, the people we interact with get a lot out of it as well.”
All the dogs in the Pony Express Therapy Dogs go through evaluations before becoming members to ensure they will do well around other animals and people.
“We highly recommend that people go through a training class of some kind just for basic obedience and then socialize your dogs, take them to a variety of places,” Luce said. “You’d be surprised at the number of businesses in town that actually allow you to bring dogs in besides just pet stores. So we encourage people to do that. But we have an evaluation that we put all our dogs through and they have to be certified every two years.”
Janiesa Card, the librarian at St. Paul Lutheran, said that she has seen firsthand how dogs can help younger kids.
“I met the therapy dogs at East Hills Library when my daughter was younger,” Card said. “We took her in to read to the dogs to build her confidence in reading. She was struggling a little bit with her confidence. She read to the dogs and her reading has improved a lot, I would say.”
Amy Wisneski, a third-grade teacher at St. Paul Lutheran, said that it makes her happy to see how the kids benefit.
“I see the ones that maybe struggle a little bit more with reading, I see that they don’t feel that judgment from reading out loud in class or reading to a partner or reading to their teacher because it’s a dog that they’re reading to,” Wisneski said. “I think dogs are a wonderful companion and friendly. And I mean, who doesn’t love dogs, right? I just think dogs are wonderful for any group, any organization to get involved with.”
