Jeff Penland

A YMCA program that provides a space for cancer patients to work on both physical and mental health is continuing to make an impact in the community as the group expands.

Jeff Penland received the diagnosis no one wants to receive on Feb. 23, 2018. It was cancer, follicular lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.