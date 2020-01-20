When Flossie Dunlap was born in 1920, prohibition had just begun, the U.S. population was 117,823,165, and the Boston Red Sox had sold Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees for $125,000.
Dunlap, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 11, lived long enough to see hand-held computers, the internet and self-driving cars, all futuristic dreams in the 1920s.
Dunlap credits her longevity to always being honest and surrounding herself with youth.
“I have a lot of grandkids I’ve taken care of and I had a baby here last night,” Dunlap said, from her easy chair in her comfortable North Side home. Pictures of family adorn every wall.
Dunlap worked as a cook for the state hospital until she was 74. She loved her job and she loved the people.
“They were very nice,” she said.
Today, she spends much of her time watching television and doing needlepoint work.
She loves watching the news, as her TV was tuned to CNN.
“Oh yeah, I never miss the news,” Dunlap said.
A sixth-generation grandmother, Dunlap has outlived three of her children and six of her siblings. She has one sister still living and family all over the country. She lives with her grandson, Albert Collins.
“My grandmother’s down to earth. She’s honest. If she has something to say, she’s not shy about saying it,” Collins said.
He added that it’s amazing that the family has had Dunlap for this many years.
“That’s a blessing, yeah. Thank the good Lord above,” he said.