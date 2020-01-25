A lot has changed in 50 years since the Chiefs’ last Super Bowl win, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. They will now be playing in the Super Bowl again in Miami.
Super Bowl IV was held in Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. The cost of a ticket varied from around $12 to $15, compared to multiple thousands of dollars required to get into Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The game was the second time the Chiefs had made the Super Bowl in four years. The league was still new to the AFL and the NFL merging and the league being split into two conferences — the AFC and the NFC.
Fifth Circuit Judge Patrick Robb can be seen in the Buchanan County courthouse during the day, but he also is an avid Chiefs fan and remembers watching super Bowl IV as a high-schooler. His dad coached college football and the Chiefs has always been a part of his and his family’s life.
Robb said he is excited for the Chiefs to be in the Super Bowl, and it will be a lot different than Super Bowl I or Super Bowl IV.
“I’ll be watching on a color TV set larger than the one I watched for Super Bowl I,” Robb said. “There’ll be a lot more coverage regarding the Super Bowl ‘pre’ and after. But it’ll be an exciting time. It’d be great memory, no matter what happens.”
Robb said it was exciting to watch the Chiefs dominance in the ’60s and ’70s headed by Len Dawson. He compared it to the modern team led by Patrick Mahomes.
“We had the big rivalry with the Raiders back in the ’60s, and so it was a very exciting time,” Robb said. “It was not anything like it is today as far as the fan attention toward the Super Bowl.”
Robb has been at training camp at every place the Chiefs have hosted training camp, the most recent being St. Joseph. He said that even through some of the dark times for the Chiefs, every training camp presented a new start.
“You know, you may fall short, which we have for the last 50 years,” Robb said. “But every August when training camp opens, it’s a new year and a new opportunity.”
The Chiefs will square off against the San Fransisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 50 years removed from the only win in franchise history. The game will be televised on FOX 26 KNPN beginning at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.