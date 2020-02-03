25-year-old Russell Redden was seriously injured in a wreck Monday in Nodaway County.
The accident occurred just before 10:30 in the morning when Redden was exiting onto southbound U.S. Highway 71 out of a truck stop.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Redden's vehicle traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by Christopher Thorburn, hitting the driver's side of Redden's vehicle.
Both vehicles traveled off the south side of the roadway.
Thornburn suffered minor injuries and was transported by a private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care.
Redden was transported by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic.
Redden was not wearing a safety device.