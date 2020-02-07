A 92-year-old Gilman City, Missouri, man was killed in a head-on collision in Daviess County Thursday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, at approximately 5 p.m. William Turner was driving eastbound on Missouri Route 6, when his vehicle crossed the center line into the path of 42-year-old Sarah Bird of Gallatin, Missouri.
Turner and Bird's vehicles collided head-on. Turner's car rotated counterclockwise, while Bird traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
Turner was transported via Daviess County Ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Bird was taken by a private vehicle to Wright Memorial with minor injuries.
Turner was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the report.