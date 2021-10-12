The Y-Fry men’s cooking club has been active since 1949, and alumni from over the years gathered at the Knights of Columbus Hall for the club’s annual reunion for a steak dinner.
Grilling is a focus of the classes, but the friendships built between class members are the most lasting benefit, Culver said.
“It isn’t ‘learn how to cook.’ It’s camaraderie and getting together with your class,” he said. “In fact, some classes have an annual reunion of just their class.”
It’s also an opportunity to forge bonds between generations and men of different professions, Culver said.
“I’d like to see it going as is, with the youth getting involved,” he said. “Of course, Y-Fry is every walk of life ... We’ve got plumbers, we’ve got carpenters, we’ve got bankers, we’ve got lawyers, we’ve got just about everybody. It’s a good organization, and we have a lot of fun.”
The experience is especially meaningful because members don’t always get to see one another outside the event, Culver said.
“I’d run into guys here tonight that I hadn’t seen in a year,” he said. “A lot of guys really look forward to it because they see old friends, old classmates that went through Y-Fry. It’s a good organization ... I guess you could call it a fraternal organization.”
Culinary skills remain an aspect of the class, too, as men learn to prepare desserts, salads, and of course, how to grill, Culver said.
The classes of around 15 members last a few hours every Tuesday in April, culminating with a graduation ceremony the last week.
The funds raised from classes are used to benefit the YMCA, Culver said. People can call Julie Ryan with the YMCA to sign up, he said.
