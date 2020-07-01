Kenneth Wykert, 50, will face only a judge for his trial on murder and abandonment of a corpse charges after waiving his right to be tried in front of a jury.
Court records viewed by News-Press NOW indicate Wykert's lawyers informed the judge presiding over his case of his wishes just before jury summons were set to be issued.
Wykert's trial has been moved from DeKalb County to Nodaway County. His trial will be held on July 13. Wykert is accused of killing Leah Dawson, his romantic partner at the time.
He was initially arrested on June 12, 2019, for failing to register as a sex offender. He was later charged with murder on August 2 following a search for Dawson's body.