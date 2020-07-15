Kenneth Wykert's trial entered day three, with witness testimony concluding in the morning and closing arguments slated for the afternoon.
Karla Baker said she saw Leah in a white truck with a wooden flatbed at her apartment complex. Baker told law enforcement Dawson was with Wykert all though she did not see the man clearly but had been told the truck matched Wykert.
Doug Wood, a man who knew Dawson, said that she would get jealous and controlling of Wykert's time. Wood pleaded the fifth to all other questions with his attorney to avoid self-incrimination.
Kenneth Wykert waived his right to testify.
