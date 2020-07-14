The trial for a Dekalb County man charged with murdering his girlfriend and abandoning her body was in its second day of witness testimony without a jury.
Kenneth Wykert, 50, is charged with second degree murder and abandonment of a corpse after the body of 23-year-old Leah Dawson was found on his property last June.
The trial is taking place at the Nodaway County Administration center and the Nodaway County Courthouse.
Witnesses that were called were questioned in the morning on various details that regarded the finding of the body on Wykert's property.
Various criminal investigators as well as a woman who performed the autopsy were questioned.
News-Press Now will have more as the trial continues.