The trial for a DeKalb, Missouri man charged with murdering his girlfriend and abandoning her body began in Maryville Monday without a jury.
Kenneth Wykert, 50, is charged with second degree murder and abandonment of a corpse after the body of 23-year-old Leah Dawson was found on his property last June.
Wykert was previously granted a change of venue to Nodaway County, and waived his right to a jury trial. Judge Roger Prokes will determine the verdict.
So far, witnesses called by the State have set up a timeline that prosecutors believe will show that Wykert was the last person to see Dawson alive. The defense has argued that later witnesses will confirm seeing her after the date which Wykert claims to have seen her last.
One witness, a friend of Dawson's, said Wykert said something along the lines of "I'm going to kill her" after an argument at a get together that started when Dawson said she wanted to get sober after problems with methamphetamine abuse.
Wykert said in an interview with police that Dawson became upset with him a week before her disappearance because he didn't have any drugs. He said he left to go to work, and the last thing she said to him was that she would not be home when he came back.
The defense has said it was difficult for examiners to determine a cause of death and it is not known whether Dawson died due to homicide, suicide or accidental reasons.
