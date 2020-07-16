A Nodaway County judge convicted Kenneth Wykert of involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse Thursday morning, concluding the case of Leah Dawson's death.
Wykert, originally charged with second-degree murder, did not testify. Judge Roger Prokes told the court that charge wasn't proven. He said testimony from Wykert's former cellmate was compelling. That man testified that Wykert told him he killed Dawson, but it was an accident.
Wykert was given a $250,000 bond and a hearing date of Sept. 1.
