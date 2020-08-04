Over the past several years, the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion has seen work to restore it to its original appearance, and a recently approved agreement will continue that effort.
The mansion-turned-museum has sat in the Museum Hill neighborhood for more than 140 years, and recent work has been focused on restoring its appearance.
Director of Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities for the City of St. Joseph Chuck Kempf said money approved through the 2019 Capital Improvements Program cycle will continue that work to possibly complete the renovations.
“A few years ago there was exterior work done,” he said. “There was some funding available to do exterior renovations. It was targeting the north and the west side of the building and this will take it on around. Hopefully, there will be enough money to get the rest of the outside of
the structure addressed.”
The 2019 CIP committee recommended an amount of $1.1 million be allocated to this project. That recommendation was approved
by the City Council.
Last week, the council passed the first part of that commitment in the form of $77,250 for design services from Goldberg Group Architects. This group is familiar with the building, having done architectural work on it in the past.
“The cost always goes up when you’re trying to keep something historically proper,” Kempf said. “They’ve done most of the previous architectural work on the building, they have a great familiarity with it and we’re trying to make sure that we have some consistency in that world with that building, make sure we have people that have experience and knowledge of the building.”
The specific work and price will be determined after the design phase.
Funding for actual construction will not be available in the CIP half-cent sales tax pool until July of next year, which is when work is expected to begin.