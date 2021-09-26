A breath of fresh air was breathed into the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion on Sunday afternoon as a local graduating class made it their goal to make the mansion feel like it was in its heyday.
As the doorman welcomed attendees to the mansion, it was as if they were transported into the past.
The day consisted of vintage novelties, as well as events that would have been held during the mansion’s prime of life — everything from a harp performance, self-guided tours around the mansion and horse drawn carriage rides.
Kristina Nicholson, Communications Manager for the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, says today was a special partnership between groups.
“We really had a lot of help with Museum Hill and Wyeth-Tootle in bringing this all together.” Nichsolson said.
Nicholson says it all started when Central High School alumni mentioned they wanted to bring the mansion back to life.
“There is a class reunion going on in town, and one of our members decided that she wanted to really bring the museum back to life,” Nicholson said. “So we’re bringing it back to life with the harp and the carriage rides, and then breathing life into the museum, as well.”
With Wyeth-Tootle having such a storied history and great importance to the city of St. Joseph, Nicholson admits seeing the mansion host events like these makes it feel like an even bigger part of the community.
“When you walk in, you can feel like this place is breathing,” Nicholson said. “It’s truly an amazing sight to see.”
Those interested in future Wyeth-Tootle events can follow the Wyeth-Tootle Facebook page at facebook.com/stjosephmuseum.org.
