Wyatt Park Christian Church won't be able to mark its 30th annual live nativity in the usual fashion this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are offering a virtual version of the event.
Starting Friday, Dec. 11, a slideshow of photos from previous years with the nativity narration will be available on the Wyatt Park Christian Church's Facebook page.
Senior Pastor Scott Killgore said the church had looked at ways for the event to continue in its usual fashion, but with spikes in cases and the potential for actors to not be available due to quarantine, the church had to move to a virtual option.