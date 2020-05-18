A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of two missing Wisconsin brothers has been settled for $2 million, online court records show.
Caldwell County Judge Ryan Horsman entered official judgement last Friday after the parties came to an agreement.
"Further the settlement is fair and reasonable under the circumstances and the settlement and distribution of the proceeds in fair and reasonable and settlement is in the best interests of the minor children plaintiffs," Horsman wrote in a filing.
Garland Nelson, the man accused of killing Nicholas and Justin Diemel, is one party to the suit. Also named is Nelson's mother, Tomme Sue Feil and Feil's business "J4S Farms."
Family members for brothers sued on their behalf.
Police have accused Nelson of killing the brothers after they arrived on his farm in Braymer last year. Nelson's criminal case was recently transferred to circuit court, and a change of judge was approved.
Nelson is facing the death penalty in the case, his lawyer told News-Press NOW.