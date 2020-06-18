Seth Wright, who recently turned over the presidency of the St. Joseph School District Board of Education, announced Thursday he is also resigning his seat on the board.
According to a letter of resignation provided to News-Press NOW and statements Wright made during an interview on Thursday morning, Wright is moving to the Kansas City area in order to pursue a "professional opportunity" with the law firm Polsinelli PC.
Wright said he feels like much progress has been made in building trust between the board and the community, but that much remains to be done, chiefly rebuilding or renovating aging infrastructure within the district. He said that it is just as important to ask what happens if no action is taken as it is to ponder questions such as the cost and timing of such improvements.
Tami Pasley took over as board president in Wright's stead, with Lute Atieh to serve as board vice president. Wright nominated both members to those positions during his last formal board meeting earlier this month. The nominations were confirmed unanimously, 7-0.