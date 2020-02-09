The Liberty Nationals Wrestling Tournament concluded in the afternoon on Sunday at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.
The tournament welcomed several teams from all over Missouri and many different states. The wrestlers competed in individual matches on Saturday and received medals the day of. On Sunday, the teams came back and competed in deal team matches. At the end of the tournament, the top three teams from the deal team matches were announced.
Team Grindhouse from Holt, Missouri, walked away with first place in the dual team matchups.
Grindhouse Coach Charles Gonzalez started with the team about five years ago. He said that he was pleased with how the weekend went for the team.
“We had a great weekend, you know,” Gonzalez said. “We had a chance to compete. The great thing about these dual teams is you get to meet a lot of people that you don’t normally get to on the tournaments on the weekends, so you get to know people a little bit better and meet new people along the way.”
Team Grindhouse took the first place title after winning in the last match. They were neck-and-neck with another team, but eventually won by one point in the last few seconds.
Eight-year-old Tyler Bell started wrestling around the age of three and has continued up to now. He wrestles for Team Victory from Liberty, Missouri. Bell said he liked wrestling because it was a lot of fun to be a part of.
“I like wrestling,” Bell said. “I just think it’s really fun and it doesn’t matter if you win or lose. You just have fun. This is a really good tournament and there’s good competition.”