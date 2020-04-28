Tuesday offered a chance to bring attention to stronger safety and health protections for employees, particularly amid the COVID-19 outbreak, as AFL-CIO marked Workers Memorial Day.
More than 200,000 people worldwide have died from the COVID-19 virus, among them health-care workers, bus drivers and those working in manufacturing. On top of these numbers are thousands of individuals who have died on the job from hazards such as workplace accidents and chemical exposures, according to Mike Veale, President of Northwest Missouri Central Labor Council.
“It’s simply just an educational thing to get people thinking about the worker,” Veale said of the April 28 observance, which also gives an opportunity for employee groups to negotiate with employers on wages. “We as a society look more and care more about the corporate profits than we do the health and welfare of the workers.”
At the forefront of the observance this year is the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing attention to the safety of essential workers from exposure to the coronavirus.
The local labor council represents workers from Triumph Foods, a pork-packing plant located on St. Joseph's South Side. Triumph began mass testing of employees Monday after announcing last week 16 positive cases of the virus were identified at the facility.
Food-production facilities are considered essential, and as such employees have been allowed to continue working as long as they show no symptoms of illness.
“That is a perfect example where somebody should be getting more compensation for those people going in,” Veale said. “It's one of those businesses that's crucial, it's crucial for feeding America.”
AFL-CIO is the largest federation of unions in the United States. Locally it represents workers at a number of facilities, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Tyson and many construction workers.
The Williams-Steiger Occupational Safety and Health Act, also known as job safety laws are 50 years old. They were signed by President Richard Nixon in December of 1970. The Act created OSHA, NIOSHA and guidelines to ensure workplace safety.